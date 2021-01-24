Edu and Arteta pay tribute to Mesut Ozil as his Arsenal departure is confirmed

It actually felt like Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal departure had been finalised a few days ago, but the move to Fenerbahce has only just become official today.

That won’t really come as a shock to anybody because it was expected on all sides, but it does allow Arsenal to reflect fondly on their former player as they try to part on good terms.

That could be tough for Mikel Arteta after he actively excluded Ozil from the squad in a clear attempt to get him out of the club a few months ago, so it’s hard to tell how genuine his words might be.

Technical director Edu also took the time to say some nice things about the German midfielder, and it’s clear they look to focus on his achievements and contributions over the years:

It’s an odd one from a neutral point of view because it always felt like Ozil was the scapegoat when he played yet there would then be an uproar after a few games when he wasn’t in the team, but it was certainly a shame to see him on the side-lines for such an extended period.

His move to Turkey comes with plenty of intrigue and you have to hope he finds his best form and tears the league up, so it gives a lot of fans a reason to watch Fenerbahce games for a while.