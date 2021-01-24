According to ESPN, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sanctioned a loan away from Manchester United for Jesse Lingard during this month’s transfer window, with an exit no depending on the club’s board.

ESPN report that Solskjaer did wish to keep the out-of-favour attacking midfielder at the club for the second-half of the season, but has ultimately switched this stance after talks with Lingard.

It’s claimed that strugglers Sheffield United and West Brom are keen on the ace – with the Mail also reporting the latter are concrete suitors – with eyes on the 28-year-old from West Ham, Newcastle and somewhat surprisingly Tottenham Hotspur, as well as interest from abroad.

Lingard suffered a massive decline after the 2018 World Cup, with the England international now firmly out-of-favour at Old Trafford and playing a very minimal role for the side.

References from England manager Gareth Southgate and his assistant Steve Holland sent around management circles per ESPN will surely help the versatile attacking midfielder find a club, perhaps making up for the lack of action that could perhaps leave a team reluctant to move for the ace.

Lingard has made just three appearances across all competitions this season, all coming in the domestic cups.

Given that United also bolstered their wide ranks with the additions of Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo this summer – both of whom are now available – as well as wonderkid Mason Greenwood an option, it’s clear that Lingard has absolutely no chance of becoming even a remotely important player again.

The charismatic star saw his contract extended via the triggering of a one-year option recently, but that’s clearly a measure to try and avoid losing Lingard on a free.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Lingard earns £100,000-a-week with the Red Devils, the contributions United expect towards that from possible loan suitors will no doubt play a major impact on whether the ace can secure a move before the window closes.