Frank Lampard changes tack with struggling Chelsea ace following mistake vs Luton

Clearly it’s much easier to be magnanimous when you’ve emerged victorious, but it’s been interesting to look at Frank Lampard’s reaction after the game against Luton today.

We’ve seen him throw Kepa under the bus at times when his mistakes continued to undermine the entire team effort, but Lampard was willing to let him off with his blunder today as he put the blame on the outfield players instead:

Frank Lampard did not rest the sole fault with Kepa Arrizabalaga after Luton’s one goal against Chelsea in this afternoon’s FA Cup tie… pic.twitter.com/ofQMW0iXsG — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 24, 2021

There could be a number of reasons for him trying to cut the struggling keeper some slack, but you have to hope it’s purely a plan to try to give Kepa some confidence in case he’s needed in bigger games this season.

Of course there’s always the possibility that Chelsea are still trying to sell him and playing him the FA Cup is part of the plan to put him in the show window, so perhaps he feels the need to play down any issues to make him seem more attractive to any suitors.

It still looks like there’s no way Kepa will regain the regular starting spot in the team so a transfer would be the best thing for him, but there’s little sign of anything happening for him in this window.