Frank Lampard concedes emerging star could be sent on loan this month

It’s always impressive when a young player manages to force their way into the first team at all, but the monumental challenge comes with trying to cement themselves as a regular option at the senior level.

Billy Gilmour has been exceptional for times when he’s played with Chelsea’s first team but there’s still a feeling that Frank Lampard is trying to ease him in, while he’s also had some nasty injuries at the worst times.

It’s also important to remember that he’s trying to break into a Chelsea team with a bloated squad so that makes it even more difficult, but he impressed again today in the FA Cup vs Luton.

His current role as a bit-part player means a loan move could be perfect for him as he looks to experience life as a regular starter somewhere, and Lampard has confirmed it could be possible late in the window:

Lampard on Billy Gilmour: “At the moment, he won’t go on loan but we will keep it open until the end of the month.” #CFC #CHELUT #FACup — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 24, 2021

Playing on a regular basis should be the best thing for his development, while he could also force his way into the Scotland squad for EURO 2021 if he really excels so hopefully he does get the chance to go out and prove himself.