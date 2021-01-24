As soon as Liverpool started to falter at the top of the Premier League, it was obvious that the finger pointing was going to start.

Ultimately, as Jurgen Klopp himself recently pointed out, the back stops with the manager, however, the players will need to take a long, hard look at themselves too.

The front men in particular aren’t firing at present, and that’s led one pundit to question the relationship between Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Tony Cascarino has even gone as far as to suggest that one of the pair will leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

“If I’m going to be brutally honest, about the dynamic between Mane and Salah. I don’t quite feel that it is particularly right at the moment. The relationship,” he said on the talkSPORT Gameday Breakfast show, cited by talkSPORT.

“You can say ‘well, you’re making up things here’ but If you look at the numbers between them, how much they assist each other, it’s dropped alarmingly. At one time they would pass.

“You can have [Teddy] Sheringham and [Andy] Cole at Manchester United, they didn’t get on but they played well when they played together and they were in a four of [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer, ]Dwight] Yorke, Cole and Sheringham.

“I do feel that there is something that is not quite right there. I think one of them will go.

“Firmino is a big issue because his numbers have dropped. There are lots of minor issues and it gets quite complex.”

Depending how the season ends up for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp may seek to switch things around in his squad in any event.

Though his forwards are struggling at present, they’ve served him well and he’d surely be loathe to lose any of his front three at this juncture.