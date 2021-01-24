Liverpool ‘offered’ huge opportunity to seal transfer of Premier League star

Liverpool have reportedly been offered the huge chance to seal the transfer of West Ham defender Issa Diop on loan.

There has been some talk of the Reds possibly coming in for Diop to solve their centre-back crisis this January, and it now seems West Ham are ready to listen to offers and permit him a temporary move away.

This could be great news for Liverpool, who have an injury crisis at the back, with Virgil van Dijk a long-term absentee while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have had continued fitness issues.

Diop has not been at his very best for West Ham in recent times, but he has previously looked a fine young player and would surely do a job for Liverpool in the second half of this season.

The Merseyside giants have had to play midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in defence in recent games, and clearly Diop would be a better option than those two.

The 24-year-old may be the most realistic option for LFC right now as it’s often hard to get big names in in January.