Currently self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, Zinedine Zidane won’t exactly be unaware of the barrage of criticism coming his way, but he’s not in the firing line at present.

Away from the rigours of the everyday routine at Real Madrid will provide a great deal of thinking time for the Frenchman and whether he feels that he’s taken Los Blancos as far as he can in this, his second stint in the manager’s chair.

Nothing will happen to upset the equilibrium before the end of the 2020/21 campaign, though the end of the season would appear to present a good opportunity for a clean break.

Thereafter, his former French national team colleague and now Les Bleus manager, Didier Deschamps, has suggested that it would make sense for Zidane to take over from him once his contract expires.

“Yes, obviously. I know this will be discussed again and it makes sense. It would be like going full circle,” Deschamps said in an interview on BFMTV, cited by AS.

“He always had a decisive element to his game and I never had a problem with that. Afterwards, everything he has done… Zizou is Zizou.”

More Stories / Latest News Jamie Carragher advises struggling Liverpool star to give Steven Gerrard a call ‘I think one of them will go’ – Pundit has noticed cracks in the Mane and Salah partnership at Liverpool Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on his relationship with Man United star Paul Pogba

Given that the Juventus managerial post is the only other club level role that is likely to appeal to Zidane, and Andrea Pirlo is going nowhere soon, succeeding Deschamps makes perfect sense.