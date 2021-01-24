Menu

Juventus, PSG and Inter Milan all keen on soon-to-be axed Roma star

A host of top European clubs including Juventus, PSG and Inter Milan are reportedly battling it out for Roma striker Edin Dzeko.

Dzeko, 34, joined Roma in 2016 after making his loan from Manchester City the season before permanent.

Since arriving in Italy the highly-experienced Bosian striker has featured in 242 matches and has been directly involved in 166 goals, in all competitions.

Dzeko has grown to become one of Europe’s most prolific strikers during a career which as seen the 34-year-old lift six major trophies, including two Premier League titles.

However, despite his decent goal scoring record across Europe’s top-flights, there have been recent suggestions that the forward will soon be axed from Roma’s long-term plans.

During a period of turmoil which has seen the Italian side crash out of the Coppa Italia after being awarded with a defaulted 3-0 loss to Spezia due to fielding an ineligible player, the club now look to be going in a new direction.

According to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, Roma’s main marksman is set to be axed from the club during the January transfer window.

Calciomercato claim the most likely move for Dzeko is going to be joining Juventus on a loan deal, however, they also note that PSG and Inter Milan could be poised to make a move.

