Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy the odds where longevity in football is concerned.

The Portuguese just keeps on banging in the goals for Juventus, and whilst he continues to do so, there’s every chance that the bianconeri will carry on acquiring silverware.

His legendary status is already assured, but if he were to lead Juve to a longed-for Champions League title, that really would cement his place at football’s top table.

He is, of course, handsomely remunerated for his work, so it’s perhaps no surprise that he was able to turn down a multi-million euro offer from Saudi Arabia.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required) and cited by MARCA, Ronaldo has said no to six million euros a year in return for promoting Saudi Arabia as a holiday destination.

The deal would’ve required him to visit the country and appear in adverts, and whilst it hasn’t been used as a reason in this instance, Saudi Arabia’s appalling human rights record must surely have played a part in his decision.

It’s believed that Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has also been approached.