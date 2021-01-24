According to Mike McGrath’s latest page of the transfer notebook for the Telegraph (subscription required), Liverpool are getting the better of rivals Manchester United in a transfer battle.

McGrath has found that Liverpool are on the brink of beating the Red Devils to land the 16-year-old talent that is under the tutelage of United and England’s all-time great Wayne Rooney at Derby County.

It’s added that Spurs were also keen on the ace, who made his senior debut with a one-minute cameo in the Rams’ 4-0 Championship win against Birmingham over the Christmas period.

The report details that Derby would like to keep hold of the promising talent capped at Under-16s level for England, but the delayed takeover which leaves the side cash-strapped has left them receiving bids.

McGrath’s colleague John Percy, a correspondent for all things involving Midlands football, has added that the deal will be worth a guaranteed fee of over £1m, with that rising to a possible £3m.

To follow the report from colleague @mcgrathmike, #lfc are closing in on the signing of Kaide Gordon from #dcfc. Deal for Gordon, 16, is £1m+ guaranteed and could rise to £3m. Not signed yet but heading that way. An attacking midfielder, Gordon seen as one of the best at his age — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 24, 2021

Gordon broke into the Under-18s side last season, featuring twice, young Kaide has kicked on from there with three goals and two assists at this level in just six outings so far this season.

This could prove to be a massive coup for the Reds, they’d rather make the swoop now than when Rooney and Co. have the chance to offer Gordon more first-team action for Gordon.