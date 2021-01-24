Jamie Carragher advises struggling Liverpool star to give Steven Gerrard a call

Jamie Carragher believes out-of-form Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could do well to have a private chat with Reds legend Steven Gerrard.

The Liverpool full-back has risen to stardom in recent times, coming up through Liverpool’s academy to become one of their most important players and helping them enjoy huge success in both the Champions League and the Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold is one of many Liverpool players struggling for form at the moment, and Carragher has given him some advice in his column in the Telegraph.

The England international is still young and learning the game, and Carragher says he could do well to chat to club legend Gerrard, who went through something similar when he first came up from the academy to the first-team.

“We too easily forget that Trent Alexander-Arnold is only 22,” Carragher said. “Trent could do worse than share a private call with Steven Gerrard.

“I remember well how Stevie overcame a slight dip after his first initial breakthrough into the first team, guided back to his best. It happens.”

Liverpool fans will certainly hope Alexander-Arnold can turn things around for himself, and speaking to a hugely influential figure like Gerrard could indeed be very useful for him.

LFC supporters would surely also love to see Stevie G continuing to help them out even though he’s no longer at Anfield.