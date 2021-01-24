Pressure is building on Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool as the Reds continue a slump not seen from the Anfield outfit in years.

If they weren’t to beat Manchester United in Sunday afternoon’s FA Cup showpiece, Liverpool wouldn’t be ‘in crisis’ as such, but questions will begin to be asked as to how the German can begin to turn things around.

Supporters of the Anfield-based outfit shouldn’t be quick to judge, however, as there may well be a job just around the corner that would suit Klopp down to the ground and, were he so minded, he could, and probably should, take it.

That’s because the German national team job doesn’t come around too often and he’s unlikely to want to risk never being asked again.

If Germany stutter at thus summer’s European Championship could be just the right time for a change.

“I don’t know if it’s a national pride, but it’s good to have a German coach in the Premier League who seems to be the best of all of them,” Jens Lehmann is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“Germans call him ‘King Klopp’ because he was so successful with Dortmund. We all think he’s the best coach in the world.

“He is quite humble as well because he knows his strength is managing people.

“And for weaknesses he’s detected in himself, he’s supported through his staff. I know his assistant coach and a couple of the other guys and they all seem to be a fantastic team.

“But it always takes the guy at the top to manage that and address his own weaknesses and to get everyone together.

“When he’s 60 he may do it, but probably not now. I don’t see him taking time out when he leaves Liverpool.

“And it is hard to judge with his personality if he’d be happy to coach every few months.

“He seems to be a hands-on manager who loves to coach every day, but with the national team it’s a little bit of a holiday in between matches.”

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea consider PL boss to replace Frank Lampard, he’d be open to accepting Blues job Jamie Carragher criticises major Liverpool transfer error Man United and Chelsea on alert as Barcelona may be forced to sanction star’s transfer

Klopp hasn’t commented on any speculation, and only a very specific set of circumstances is likely to see him leave Anfield sooner rather than later, however, you can never say never in football.