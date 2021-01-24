Menu

Manchester City could rival Chelsea for transfer of La Liga star

Manchester City could reportedly consider a transfer swoop for Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez.

The rock-solid Uruguay international has shone in La Liga over the years and has also been linked with Chelsea in recent times by Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast.

MORE: Luton ten minutes late for second half with Chelsea

As we recently reported, he was also spotted liking a tweet about him possibly joining Chelsea, and there’s no doubt he’d strengthen the Blues in what has long been a problem area for them.

Now Don Balon list Gimenez as being among Man City’s defensive targets, with Pep Guardiola seemingly still keen to strengthen in that area despite the success of summer signing Ruben Dias and the improved recent form of John Stones.

He’s one of a number of players linked with City by Don Balon, so it remains to be seen if he’d necessarily be a priority for them if it came to battling it out with Chelsea for his signature.

CFC supporters will no doubt hope they remain favourites to land Gimenez as he looks a necessary purchase to come in as an upgrade on players like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, whilst also being an ideal long-term replacement for Thiago Silva.

