Solskjaer admits Van de Beek is not happy as he explains lack of Man United playing time

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he wouldn’t describe Donny van de Beek as “happy” as he wants to play more than he has so far at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international looked an exciting signing when he joined from Ajax in the summer, but he’s been surprisingly frozen out by Solskjaer so far this season.

Solskjaer says this is partly down to having so many other options in the middle of the park, and it’s certainly true that Bruno Fernandes has been undroppable for much of the last few months, while Paul Pogba’s form has also improved lately.

Solskjaer admits Van de Beek is not happy with his situation, but backed the player as being good enough to potentially come in and make an impact at some point.

“I wouldn’t say that Donny is happy, of course he wants to play more,” the Norwegian was quoted by the Guardian.

“When we have players who are playing really well in his position it’s not like we just want to give him games for the sake of it.

“He might be the deciding factor in this game. He is a quietly confident guy who deep down knows he is good enough.”

Man Utd fans will surely be hoping to see more of Van de Beek, who has looked like a quality performer in the limited playing time he’s been given this season.