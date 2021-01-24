Man United could receive £10m for forgotten player as Champions League side prepare an offer

It’s clear that Jesse Lingard needs to leave Old Trafford this month after an extended period with limited first team opportunities and the arrival of Amad Diallo pushing him further down the pecking order.

His wages are always going to be an issue with any transfer and you would think the best United could hope for would be a loan move where they continue to pay him the majority of his salary.

It actually looks like a permanent exit could be a possibility with Todofichajes claiming that Porto are prepared to offer €10m for his services.

The wages could still be a problem and perhaps an agreement would need to be found there, but at least it would give him the chance to join a Champions League side who are dominant domestically so he could have a great time in Portugal.

The report does go on to say that Lingard would still rather stay at Old Trafford for now, but Porto hope to change his mind if they reach a point where an agreement is found with United.

Lingard’s only action this season has come in the cup competitions against weaker opposition so it’s hard to see him getting a real chance in the United side in the second half of the season.

He also looks short of confidence so joining a dominant side who score a lot of goals should also help him, so it would be interesting to see him at Porto if they could find a way of getting this done.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp gets the Bernie Sanders treatment during Man United defeat