Man United loanee has the opportunity to return to La Liga this month

Time is running out on Odion Ighalo’s loan spell at Old Trafford, but it’s still not clear where he’ll play his football in the second half of the season.

He’s set to return to China although there’s been plenty of speculation about his next club, while Mundo Deportivo have indicated that Real Betis are looking to take him back to La Liga.

He had four fairly uneventful seasons with Granada between 2010-2014 so he knows the league fairly well, while it’s suggested that Mauricio Pellegrini wants a new striker this month and he’s already identified Ighalo as the man he wants.

It’s hard to tell if he’s still capable of making a difference at a high level simply down to the fact that he’s barely played over the past 12 months, while there’s no sign of him being offered an extended stay in Manchester.

It’s always a shame to see a player spending so much time out of the side but he did get to spend some time with the club he supported in Man United and he scored a couple of lovely goals, but it’s time for him to move on.

He turns 32 in the summer so he might only have two or three seasons left at the highest level, but a move to Real Betis could be a good one for him.