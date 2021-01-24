Man United midfielder’s future set to be decided with Newcastle poised to make move

The long-term future of Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is reportedly set to be decided after the Red Devils’ FA Cup clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

Lingard, 28, has spent his entire career with United after joining their youth academy when he was just a young boy.

Despite being part of the United set-up for the last two decades, the English midfielder has seen his game-time at Old Trafford become heavily restricted.

After featuring in just three matches so far this season, Lingard has seemingly fallen to the bottom of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order.

However, despite being outcasted, Lingard’s long-term future still remains unknown but that could be set to change after the Red Devils play Liverpool in the FA Cup Fourth Round on Sunday.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, the 28-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for Steve Bruce’s relegation threatened Newcastle United.

It has been claimed that should United remain fighting in three competitions (Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League) then Solskjaer will opt to have all his squad options available.