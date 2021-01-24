Man United poised to beat Liverpool to signing of world-class French defender

Manchester United are reportedly ahead of Liverpool in the chase to land RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano.

Upamecano, 22, joined RB Leipzig in 2017 after making a £9m switch from RB Salzburg, as per Transfermarkt.

Since arriving at the Bundesliga side, Upamecano has emerged as one of Europe’s most in-demand defenders.

After showcasing his strength, pace and technical ability as well as his defensive understanding, Upamecano has become a transfer target for some of football’s biggest clubs.

The talented Frenchman played a huge part of RB Leipzig’s surprising Champions League run last season which saw them reach the competition’s semi-final stage.

Despite eventually being knocked out by Paris-Saint Germain, Upamecano impressed on the sport’s grandest stage.

It has been widely claimed that the centre-back’s current contract at the Red Bull Arena contains a £38m release clause which will be activate in the summer.

However, after becoming a target for Premier League giants United and Liverpool as well as the likes of Bayern Munich, a recent report from The Sun claims the Red Devils are leading the charge.

The Sun claim that United are better positioned to snap the talented Frenchman up next summer.

However, should they fail in their pursuit, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane as an alternative.