Manchester United eliminate Liverpool from the FA Cup for a record tenth time

Ahead of this evening’s Manchester United v Liverpool FA Cup clash at Old Trafford, the Red Devils had already inflicted more FA Cup exits on their rivals than any other club in the history of the competition. 90 minutes later, they have now beaten their own record to extend that statistic to ten exits.

Liverpool rediscovered their goalscoring touch in this match, Mo Salah finding the net twice to break the Anfield club’s duck of four consecutive matches without a goal. However, it wasn’t enough as Bruno Fernandes’ inch perfect free kick was enough to give the home side victory in this topsy turvy tussle.

United’s earlier goals had come from Mason Greenwood (who equalised in the first half) and Marcus Rashford (who capitalised on a defensive error to put United 2-1 ahead.

With the score set at 3-2, Edinson Cavani headed against the post from a few yards out. It looked as if the Uruguayan was going to make sure of things, but Fernandes’ goal was ultimately enough to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men through.

The BBC’s Jermaine Jenas decided to award Paul Pogba with the man of the match prize. This decision made due to his uncharacteristically dogged performance in midfield, which kept his opponents quiet.

For Solskjaer,it’s yet another win as his team advance in the cup and sit pretty at the top of the Premier League table. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp will be feeling the pressure as the result means his side have now won just one game in seven matches.