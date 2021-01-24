Medical pending: Arsenal given the “here we go” by Fabrizio Romano as agreement reached over signing

Fabrizio Romano is usually spot on with his information anyway, but you know things are serious when he’s willing to add a “here we go” to any tweets.

It’s been widely expected that Arsenal would sign Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid this month as they look to add some creativity to the side, but a player like him will always attract interest from multiple clubs.

It appears that Mikel Arteta played a big role in this signing as he had to call the player personally to convince him, but it now looks like the agreement has been reached and it’s only the medical that stands in his way:

Martin Ødegaard to Arsenal, here we go! The agreement has been reached after last contacts today between #AFC and Real Madrid. ?? Loan until the end of the season, salary paid by Arsenal. Arteta’s call key to convince the player. Medicals pending – then deal will be announced. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2021

He’s certainly going to be an exciting addition to the Premier League if he can bring the form he showed at Real Sociedad, but he’s struggled to get any meaningful game time for Real Madrid since returning.

That’s not necessarily a damning indictment on him as Zidane is utterly reliant on the same veteran players, so there’s every reason to believe he has the quality to succeed in England.

READ MORE: Edu and Arteta pay tribute to Mesut Ozil as his Arsenal departure is confirmed