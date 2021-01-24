“My dream club is Manchester United” – Wonderkid hints at possible move to Old Trafford in the future

It’s always a huge choice for a talented youngster to make when they start to attract the attention of the biggest clubs.

In some ways it might make sense to stay put if they think they can get into the first team, but sometimes you just need to take a big opportunity if it presents itself.

Our colleagues at Stretty News have spoken to Dutch wonderkid Yoran Streefkerk about what the future holds for him, and it’s pretty clear that he dreams of a move to Old Trafford:

“I know that I have the potential to make a big move to the English Premier League. But it all depends on how I perform on and off the field. I was buzzing when I got an email that I was scouted [by AZ Alkmaar]. Unreal feeling.

“It is a great indicator that I am on the right path. I’m taking it step-by-step and eventually aiming for a top tier club. My dream club is Manchester United.”

“I can imagine I’m playing at Old Trafford and just feeling that unreal atmosphere. Jaap Stam is my idol just because he is Jaap Stam. He was a monster for every striker. The risky slide tackles on that stage were really impressive. A fear for mankind. I analyse his old footage a lot and that man had no fear I’m telling you!”

A huge transfer like this could still take some time as he’s trying to establish himself in the setup at Dutch side FC Amsterdam, while it’s suggested that AZ Alkmaar are heavily interested in his services.

He’s only 16 so he’s got plenty of time to develop and improve, so it could even be worth joining an established youth setup like Alkmaar before moving on to bigger things after a few years.