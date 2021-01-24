Despite there still being months left of the 2020/21 Premier League season, it appears that Chelsea are already planning for life beyond the end of the current campaign.

Frank Lampard’s grip on the manager’s position at Stamford Bridge is slipping by the week, and any more reverses only strengthens the notion that he’ll be given his marching orders by the end of the season at the latest.

One of the biggest issues that Lampard has seemingly failed to deal with is that of his two biggest summer signings, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, not living up to their star billing.

To that end, Todofichajes, cited by the Daily Star, are reporting that Roman Abramovich is looking for a German-speaking No.1 to help get the best out of the strikers, and RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann is his preferred choice.

Despite being only 33 years of age, Nagelsmann is one of the most highly sought after coaches in Europe, and he may well jump at the chance of managing in the English top-flight.