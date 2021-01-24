Menu

Announcement tomorrow: Arsenal closing in on attacker signing as player set to fly to London tonight

Arsenal could announce the Martin Odegaard transfer deal tomorrow, with the Real Madrid attacking midfielder set to fly to London to finalise the deal tonight.

This is according to Spanish publication AS, who suggest the Gunners are closing in on a loan deal for Odegaard, who will join until the end of the season, with no current option to make the move permanent.

Odegaard looks an exciting addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, with the talented young Norway international long looking like a big prospect.

However, he’s found playing time at the Bernabeu difficult, and has had to make do with a number of loan moves now, having caught the eye with Real Sociedad last season in particular.

Arsenal will hope they can revive his promising career between now and the end of the season, with the 22-year-old sure to be an ideal replacement for the departing Mesut Ozil.

He’ll join fellow Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos at the Emirates Stadium.

