Journalist hints at Martin Odegaard shirt number at Arsenal, plus reports on loan fee and wages

Kike Marin has posted a picture of Martin Odegaard in the number 10 shirt at Arsenal as reports over a move continue.

The Real Madrid misfit has been strongly linked with the Gunners and Marin has written an update on the likely loan deal in El Confidencial.

As well as that, he also tweeted the image below, mentioning Arsenal’s official account in the tweet…

Additional information from the Daily Mirror suggests Arsenal will pay a £2million loan fee to sign Odegaard from Real Madrid for the rest of this season.

The report also states the Gunners will pay the Norway international’s wages in full during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

They add that there is not currently an option for Arsenal to sign Odegaard permanently once his loan deal comes to an end.

It will be interesting to see how the 22-year-old gets on in north London, but he’s shown plenty of promise in recent times, particularly on loan at Real Sociedad last season.

Arsenal need a creative player like him in their ranks, and the number 10 shirt should be available as Sky Sports report that Mesut Ozil is looking set to be announced by Fenerbahce.