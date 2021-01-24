Odegaard to Arsenal: Gunners to pay seven figure loan fee – hope given for a longer stay

Every loan deal is different and we often see the selling team taking a financial hit, but it’s becoming clear just how desperate Arsenal were to land Martin Odegaard.

It’s already been suggested that the deal is essentially done pending a medical, while Mikel Arteta personally phoned the midfielder to convince him to move to Arsenal.

The actual details of the agreement are starting to leak out, and there’s mixed news for Arsenal in this:

Ødegaard > Arsenal details #AFC ??? – Simple loan until June 2021 confirmed. No buy option, Real and Arsenall will discuss at the end of the season.

– Medicals already scheduled, Real Sociedad & Ajax turned down by Martin.

– Salary paid by #AFC, £2.5m loan fee as per Times. https://t.co/wSbYb0bmzk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2021

It’s positive to see that there were other big clubs looking to sign him but he chose to go to Arsenal, while the loan fee and wages will only be deemed a success if he has a positive spell in England.

The main takeaway comes around that option to buy – obviously you would like to have one included, but this does suggest that Arsenal have a chance at keeping him for longer than the six months.

Something similar happened with Dani Ceballos where he stayed for an extra season so you have to think the relations between the two clubs are strong, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer if he lights it up at the Emirates.

His future could be tied to Zinedine Zidane’s as a summer departure from the manager could change things, but it certainly sounds like a permanent stay isn’t off the table.