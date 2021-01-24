“Ole loves to confuse us” These Man United fans react as star man is dropped for the FA Cup clash with Liverpool

We all know that the biggest sides use the early rounds of the cups to pay a weakened side, but you can’t really do that when you’ve been drawn against one of your biggest rivals.

The intrigue surrounding the FA Cup draw between Man United and Liverpool was dampened by an utterly awful Premier League meeting last week, but hopefully they will play with less pressure today.

Both sides are also right in the midst of a title challenge so it wasn’t really clear how either side would line up but Liverpool announced their line-up first and it’s a pretty strong looking team:

United have still gone with a strong side themselves, but the headline news here is Bruno Fernandes finally getting his rest as he drops to the bench:

? ???? ???? ? Ole makes 5?? changes to his #MUFC starting XI ? ? #FACup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 24, 2021

It’s a monumental call from Solskjaer because Fernandes is clearly the best player in the team, but he has looked tired lately and he needed a rest so it probably needed to be done.

It also allows Donny van de Beek a chance to impress and Paul Pogba has been legitimately brilliant recently so they should still fancy their chances of winning, but it’s clear that the omission of Fernandes is the big talking point for the fans:

We are nothing without Bruno Fernandes, unless Ole don’t rate this cup. The difference will be up there#MUNLIV — God of Soccer? (@Prosman100) January 24, 2021

Don’t know how I feel about Bruno on the bench — Dr. K C (@WiKiddKev) January 24, 2021

a bit surprised to see bruno on the bench but he deserves a rest ? — chiya ? (@styxbesson) January 24, 2021

Bruno is on the bench, which is not surprising. It’s still a strong United side, so we have to be at our very best. https://t.co/QeJksJaNMf — Dahir (@dboetan7i) January 24, 2021

Ole is so confident that he will trash the small club that he has put Bruno on bench. My Manager ?? https://t.co/0njYTaAu5p — Chiranth (@ChiranthJSA) January 24, 2021