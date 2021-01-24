Menu

“Ole loves to confuse us” These Man United fans react as star man is dropped for the FA Cup clash with Liverpool

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

We all know that the biggest sides use the early rounds of the cups to pay a weakened side, but you can’t really do that when you’ve been drawn against one of your biggest rivals.

The intrigue surrounding the FA Cup draw between Man United and Liverpool was dampened by an utterly awful Premier League meeting last week, but hopefully they will play with less pressure today.

Both sides are also right in the midst of a title challenge so it wasn’t really clear how either side would line up but Liverpool announced their line-up first and it’s a pretty strong looking team:

United have still gone with a strong side themselves, but the headline news here is Bruno Fernandes finally getting his rest as he drops to the bench:

It’s a monumental call from Solskjaer because Fernandes is clearly the best player in the team, but he has looked tired lately and he needed a rest so it probably needed to be done.

It also allows Donny van de Beek a chance to impress and Paul Pogba has been legitimately brilliant recently so they should still fancy their chances of winning, but it’s clear that the omission of Fernandes is the big talking point for the fans:

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Dahiru Ahmad Modibbo says:
    January 24, 2021 at 4:25 pm

    Bruno need to be rested because we need premier league more than any other trophy.
    Van de beek need to be getting chances for one day he will be needed in the team.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.