Man United and Chelsea on alert as Barcelona may be forced to sanction star’s transfer

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs on alert for a potential transfer as Ousmane Dembele’s Barcelona future looks in major doubt.

The France international has a contract running until 2022, meaning Barcelona could be forced to sell him this summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal by then, according to Sport.

The report claims this has Man Utd and Chelsea closely monitoring Dembele’s situation, with the 23-year-old showing a real improvement in form in recent times.

On his day, Dembele is clearly a huge talent with world class potential, and at his age, he still has time on his side in terms of reviving his career after a difficult spell at the Nou Camp.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward looked an elite prospect during his time in the Bundesliga, and one can imagine he’d be a fine signing for United or Chelsea if he got back to his best.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would surely benefit from bringing another attacking player of this type in, with even a below-par Dembele likely to be an upgrade on the out-of-form Anthony Martial, while Jesse Lingard and Daniel James have both fallen out of favour after a lack of impact.

Chelsea, meanwhile, might also do well to pounce for Dembele after a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge for summer signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.