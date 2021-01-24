Penalty miss a ‘sign’ of Timo Werner woes for Chelsea admits Lampard with brutally honest comments as blunder blights otherwise promising display

Timo Werner unfortunately rounded off an otherwise solid performance for Chelsea in their FA Cup win against Luton Town with an unfortunate penalty miss late on, that will likely cloud his display.

Werner won a spot-kick in the 83rd minute after being sent through by a pinpoint pass from substitute Mateo Kovacic, but the out-of-form striker saw his effort from 12 yards out saved by Simon Sluga.

Lampard admitted in his post-match press conference following the 3-1 win in the 4th Round tie that he felt ‘disappointed’ for the big-money summer signing, as he ‘gave a lot’ to the team’s solid performance.

Werner was pretty lively this afternoon, with a key pass to Tammy Abraham for the England international’s second goal of the game, it’s harsh that only the star’s penalty woes will be remembered.

Lampard then dished out some brutally honest comments on the moment, signalling that ‘it’s just one of those things’, with a blunder like this unfortunately common when things aren’t ‘going for you’.

The Blues boss, who has been under serious fire owing to the side’s poor form in the Premier League as of late, added that Werner will feel ‘despondent’.

Then Lampard perfectly summed the moment up, stating it was almost ‘like a sign of what’s going on for Timo at the minute’ – things just aren’t going well – and haven’t for a while – for the 24-year-old.

Frank Lampard couldn't have put it much better on Timo Werner after a penalty miss blighted an otherwise encouraging performance for the out-of-form Chelsea star…

“With Timo, I’m disappointed for him, he gave a lot to the performance today, he was a threat behind, he was on the move, link-up with Tammy (Abraham) – link-up with people around him.”

“It’s just one of those things, when it’s not going for you, it can happen. I missed penalties, I know the feeling.”

“I know he’ll feel despondent, maybe now and the last few minutes of the game but he shouldn’t be, it’s my job and his teammates’ job to lift him – he’ll be fine.”

“It was almost like a sign of what’s going on for Timo at the minute, it’s not quite dropping for him, there’ll be a time when he takes penalties without thinking about it and hits the back of the net without thinking about it.”

“At the moment that’s not quite the time for Timo, but it will come and hopefully very soon.”

A spot-kick against a Championship side offered the chance for Werner to get some much-needed confidence back, but it now seems that it may have done more harm than good.

Whilst the hectic schedule may not allow for so, Lampard and Chelsea may wish to consider taking Werner out of the picture for a while to ease the mounting pressure and focus on his performances.