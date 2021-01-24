Photo: Amusing reaction to BBC photoshopping Thiago’s face for team line-up graphic

The BBC showed Liverpool’s team line-up ahead of the FA Cup clash against Manchester United, but fans spotted a clear abnormality. Indeed, it was evident that Thiago’s face had been photoshopped onto someone else’s body.

Many fans have reacted on social media, as have Paddy Power, who put up this amusing tweet:

“Have we got Thiago in the away kit?” “Nah, Photoshop his head onto Henderson’s body or something.” pic.twitter.com/mzoawGFuNe — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 24, 2021

The #BBC photoshop man wants sacking ? Thiago’s head on hendo’s body ?? pic.twitter.com/6bzxRrwbSx — Michael Mcaliskey® (@MickMacca) January 24, 2021

Judging by the comments of those tweets, it seems evident that Thiago’s head has simply been stuck on to Jordan Henderson’s body!

That Thiago photoshop for the line ups is hilariously awful ?? — Matt Toms (@Matt_Toms) January 24, 2021

The blooper certainly seems to have caused some amusement among viewers, but Thiago will be hoping it is he who has the last laugh as Liverpool look to turnaround a dismal run of form that has seen the club go without scoring in four consecutive matches.

The game is almost 20 minutes old now and Salah has scored to give the visitors the lead.