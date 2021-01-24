Menu

Photo: Andy Robertson screams at Mason Greenwood in failed attempt to put striker off

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United levelled things up in the FA Cup clash against Liverpool through Mason Greenwood’s neat finish. Marcus Rashford supplied the assist with a tremendous pass then Greenwood took a touch and volleyed home.

MORE: Video: Mason Greenwood equalises for Man United after an unreal ball from Rashford eliminates the Liverpool defence

As great as the finish was, Greenwood showed even more composure by ignoring the attempts of Andy Robertson to put him off his stride, as this hilarious photo shows:

Liverpool made a great start, taking the lead through Mo Salah, but since Greenwood’s goal it is the Red Devils who are on top. Paul Pogba missed a golden opportunity with a header, before going close with a free kick, whilst Luke Shaw has just put the keeper under pressure with a powerful cross/shot.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Mohamed Salah lobs De Gea to hand Liverpool lead after Roberto Firmino splits Man United defence with fine pass
Video: Mason Greenwood equalises for Man United after an unreal ball from Rashford eliminates the Liverpool defence
Photo: Amusing reaction to BBC photoshopping Thiago’s face for team line-up graphic
More Stories Andy Robertson Mason Greenwood Mo Salah Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.