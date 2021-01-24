Photo: Andy Robertson screams at Mason Greenwood in failed attempt to put striker off

Manchester United levelled things up in the FA Cup clash against Liverpool through Mason Greenwood’s neat finish. Marcus Rashford supplied the assist with a tremendous pass then Greenwood took a touch and volleyed home.

As great as the finish was, Greenwood showed even more composure by ignoring the attempts of Andy Robertson to put him off his stride, as this hilarious photo shows:

Andy Robertson screaming at Mason Greenwood to try and put him off scoring… Unreal ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/SjkFrp7nud — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 24, 2021

Liverpool made a great start, taking the lead through Mo Salah, but since Greenwood’s goal it is the Red Devils who are on top. Paul Pogba missed a golden opportunity with a header, before going close with a free kick, whilst Luke Shaw has just put the keeper under pressure with a powerful cross/shot.