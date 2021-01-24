Photo: “I love this fella” – These Arsenal fans react to amazing picture of Kieran Tierney in training

Clearly it’s pretty ludicrous to be comparing Kieran Tierney to Carles Puyol, but both players have shown over the years that they seemingly don’t feel the cold.

Puyol was famous for donning the shorts and t-shirt in training even when Barca were playing away in Russia in the middle of winter, and it appears Tierney it much the same after this image emerged of him in training today:

Tierney is already very popular with the Arsenal fans because of his quality and attitude on the pitch, but it looks like a few have fallen in love with him even more after this madness:

I love this fella, the complete opposite of those pampered millionaire darlings that are everywhere in the modern game & he’s a cracking player too. ???? — Luke miskell (@Lukeyboy1978) January 24, 2021

I love the whole attitude of KT. — Joseph Bowman (@JosephB11288533) January 24, 2021

I dread to think how little clothing he’d have on in 30 degree heat — Talk of Arsenal (@TalkofArsenal) January 24, 2021

Wow ,this guy is made of steel .. — crisbrown300 (@crisbrown300) January 24, 2021

Man with cold blood in his veins. Can’t stop loving this guy — Nduru Za Kuaminika (@NduruZaKuaminik) January 24, 2021