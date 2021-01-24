After terminating his contract with Chinese Super League side, Dalian Pro, Rafael Benitez is ready and available to work in the Premier League again.

The Spaniard won’t be plying his trade at Newcastle United again, however, despite the increasing pressure that Steve Bruce finds himself under.

That’s because of the complete breakdown in the relationship he had with owner, Mike Ashley.

Magpies fans would surely welcome Benitez back with open arms, but as the Daily Mail report, there is simply no chance of that happening, at least not whilst Ashley is in charge.

Given that a takeover is highly unlikely in the near future, Bruce will remain in situ and will be hoping to arrest a slide which has left Newcastle sitting precariously above the drop zone.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool ‘offered’ huge opportunity to seal transfer of Premier League star Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo turns down huge offer from Saudi Arabia “Bad decision” – Arsenal legend baffled by Mikel Arteta gamble that backfired vs Southampton

For his part, Benitez has the luxury of time to consider his next move, and it’s thought that he’d like to stay somewhere reasonably near his family on Merseyside.