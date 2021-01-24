Rafa Benitez “very unlikely” to end up at Celtic despite reports to the contrary

Yesterday, the Daily Mirror broke a sensational story which suggested that Rafa Benitez will be joining Celtic as the club’s new manager for next season.

Prominent bookmaker Betfair suspended betting on Benitez to take the job as well.

However, the Daily Mail’s chief football writer Rob Draper has poured cold water on those claims, in a tweet which says that it would be very unlikely for the Spaniard to join the Scottish champions, at least not for the next three months anyway.

Rafa Benitez news Wants a Premier League return (tho it won’t be Newcastle for obvious reasons) And it’s unlikely to be #Celtic….maybe in 3 months but I’d be surprised if he jumped at ithttps://t.co/oBiguEfkSM — Rob Draper (@draper_rob) January 24, 2021

The Daily Mail are known to have sources close to the hierarchy at Celtic Park and the likes of Draper and columnist Stephen McGowan have a proven track record when it comes to reliable news about the club.

In addition to the newspaper’s comments, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has stated that rumours of Benitez heading to Glasgow are simply based on a fake document, which has no basis in reality.

Rafa Benitez to Celtic? There was interest in him but not an option today He’s going to rest for a bit, despite offers (from Germany, also a national side…) By the way, about Celtic: there is a false document doing the rounds (check the phone number ?) https://t.co/X40LCU1riq — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 24, 2021

Many Celtic fans were excited about the potential arrival of Rafa but that looks unlikely to happen.