Rafael Benitez not an option for these two Premier League clubs

Rafael Benitez left his role at Dalian Professional in China. The Spaniard wasn’t sacked, leaving by mutual consent and walking away from his mega £12m per year salary.

Some reports suggested that he may be in discussions with Celtic, who are likely to be in the market for a new manager ahead of next season. However, that move seems unlikely as Caught Offside reported earlier.

The other clubs who were immediately linked with Benitez were Chelsea and Newcastle. Indeed, that is exactly what the Sun reported. But much like the speculation around him joining Celtic, it is not thought that Benitez will join either of those Premier League clubs, where he has already managed.

According to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, Chelsea would be more keen on Thomas Tuchel if they sack Frank Lampard.

Rafa Benítez to Chelsea? No. If they decide to get rid of Frank Lampard, and we know you don’t get a lot of time/patience at Chelsea, they are great admirers of Thomas Tuchel https://t.co/3h4aGRmvDL — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Newcastle is not an option for Benitez under the current ownership given how it ended for him at St James’ Park last time.

Newcastle is not an option for Rafa Benitez under this owner Change the owner (I know, I know…) and then maybe… Rafa has a huge respect for the fans, the club, the town. And I feel there is a bit of an unfinished business there https://t.co/1uPmEJ4E9V — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 24, 2021

Rafael Benitez will not be Celtic or Newcastle’s new manager – a wee chat with @BBCSport

https://t.co/2UVhil0Kwg — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 24, 2021

Daily Mail chief football writer, Rob Draper has also commented that Benitez will likely be in a job by the time that Newcastle have completed any takeover.

It is likely that Rafa will be in a job soon, but there is little chance that he will be at any of the clubs who were initially linked with his services.