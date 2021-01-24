Menu

Rafael Benitez not an option for these two Premier League clubs

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Rafael Benitez left his role at Dalian Professional in China. The Spaniard wasn’t sacked, leaving by mutual consent and walking away from his mega £12m per year salary.

Some reports suggested that he may be in discussions with Celtic, who are likely to be in the market for a new manager ahead of next season. However, that move seems unlikely as Caught Offside reported earlier.

The other clubs who were immediately linked with Benitez were Chelsea and Newcastle. Indeed, that is exactly what the Sun reported. But much like the speculation around him joining Celtic, it is not thought that Benitez will join either of those Premier League clubs, where he has already managed.

MORE: Jose Mourinho could sign record breaking French U21 striker

According to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, Chelsea would be more keen on Thomas Tuchel if they sack Frank Lampard.

Meanwhile, Newcastle is not an option for Benitez under the current ownership given how it ended for him at St James’ Park last time.

Daily Mail chief football writer, Rob Draper has also commented that Benitez will likely be in a job by the time that Newcastle have completed any takeover.

It is likely that Rafa will be in a job soon, but there is little chance that he will be at any of the clubs who were initially linked with his services.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Real Madrid and Liverpool target David Alaba scores a stunner from 30 yards for Bayern Munich
Video: One-two and penetrating run yields assist for Liverpool ace Harvey Elliott for loan club Blackburn against Middlesbrough
Odegaard to Arsenal: Gunners to pay seven figure loan fee – hope given for a longer stay
More Stories Frank Lampard Rafael Benitez Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.