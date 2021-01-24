Real Madrid plan to launch €45m offer to re-sign former star this summer

It always felt like Sergio Reguilon’s transfer to Spurs wouldn’t result in a long term stay, but it now looks like he could be on his way back to Spain after one season.

Real Madrid do need another option at left back due to age and injuries starting to catch up with Marcelo, so it’s led to a report from Sport which indicates they are looking to re-sign Reguilon for €45m this summer.

That buy-back clause was included in the original deal that took him to Spurs so they wouldn’t have anyway of turning that down, while they would make a profit of around €10m if it does go through.

The report also goes on to state that Real aren’t particularly convinced by the performances of Ferland Mendy either so it does look like Reguilon would return with a real chance to establish himself as the number one option in the left back spot.

He’s been a regular starter for Spurs so it would be a blow to lose him, but at least they could have plenty of time to identify their replacement if Real Madrid have made their intentions clear this early.

It’s also interesting to see the report claim that the player was fed up with Zidane and his refusal to pick him so this transfer could also hint at a change in the dugout in the summer too.