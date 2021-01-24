Report: FC Cincinnati to propose lucrative offer to Atalanta midfielder

FC Cincinnati is looking to improve their attack after they only scored 12 goals during the 2020 Major League Soccer season.

The MLS club struggled to put the ball in the back of the net, and they’re ready to invest hefty sums of money in improving their woeful attack.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sempre Inter), the Orange and Blue are ready to offer Alejandro Gómez, also known as Papu, an annual salary of €8-million and provided Atalanta BC €6-million transfer fee.

If Gómez were to accept the offer from the Ohio based club, his salary would make him the highest-paid player in MLS at the moment.

Cincinnati isn’t the only club trying to pry Gómez away from Atalanta, as Sevilla FC is also in the driver seat for the Argentina international.

However, the Spanish club’s offer isn’t as lucrative since they’re offering Atalanta €4-million for the player and would provide him with an annual salary of €3-million.