Barcelona lining up bargain transfer of Manchester City star

Barcelona are reportedly lining up a free transfer swoop for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero for next season.

The Argentina international is nearing the end of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and looks likely to move on at the end of this campaign, with Barcelona ready to pounce for this bargain deal, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalan giants could do with more of a goal threat up front after losing Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid this season, with Antoine Griezmann not at his best and even Lionel Messi struggling at times this season.

Mundo Deportivo’s report also suggests that signing Aguero could boost Barca’s hopes of keeping Messi at the Nou Camp, with the pair knowing each other well from international duty.

Aguero has been one of the best players in the world for many years now, but his recent fitness record is not the best, and it might be that City will not go out of their way to retain him.

If that is the case, he could be one of the most exciting free agents on the market this summer, and it would be fine business by Barcelona to snap him up.

One imagines the 32-year-old could still have plenty to offer Barcelona if he stays fit, and his availability on a free makes it a low-risk deal for the club anyway.