Solskjaer admits Bruno Fernandes stayed in training to practice free-kicks yesterday with extra work paying off as Man United star knocks Liverpool out of the FA Cup with late winner

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sensationally revealed to the BBC post-match that Bruno Fernandes stuck around after training to practice free-kicks yesterday.
The Portuguese superstar was duly rewarded for his extra work at the training ground today as he knocked rivals Liverpool out of the FA Cup with a free-kick in the 77th minute of the tie.
Fernandes’ strike was masterful, the Red Devils organised the set-piece in a manner that kept Liverpool and Alisson guessing, with the playmaker on hand to deliver the killer blow when the whistle blew.
The cherry on the top of their expertly-worked routine was a superb duck from the giant Harry Maguire in the wall, with that move producing the gap for Fernandes to exploit
Solskjaer admitted that Fernandes was practicing his free-kicks for around 45 minutes after yesterday’s training session, the star still went above and beyond in a match that he knew he wouldn’t be starting in and amid a hectic schedule of fixtures. That determination deserves all the credit.
No one would’ve expected for today’s encounter between the heated rivals and title challengers to be so entertaining after they delivered a goalless draw in their league matchup last weekend.
Just when it looked as though we’d just about seen every facet of Fernandes’ world-class ability, the superstar proved that he’s also got what it takes to be a super-sub for the Red Devils.