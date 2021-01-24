Solskjaer admits Bruno Fernandes stayed in training to practice free-kicks yesterday with extra work paying off as Man United star knocks Liverpool out of the FA Cup with late winner

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sensationally revealed to the BBC post-match that Bruno Fernandes stuck around after training to practice free-kicks yesterday.

The Portuguese superstar was duly rewarded for his extra work at the training ground today as he knocked rivals Liverpool out of the FA Cup with a free-kick in the 77th minute of the tie.

Fernandes’ strike was masterful, the Red Devils organised the set-piece in a manner that kept Liverpool and Alisson guessing, with the playmaker on hand to deliver the killer blow when the whistle blew.

The cherry on the top of their expertly-worked routine was a superb duck from the giant Harry Maguire in the wall, with that move producing the gap for Fernandes to exploit

Solskjaer admitted that Fernandes was practicing his free-kicks for around 45 minutes after yesterday’s training session, the star still went above and beyond in a match that he knew he wouldn’t be starting in and amid a hectic schedule of fixtures. That determination deserves all the credit.

Solskjaer: “Bruno Fernandes stayed 45 minutes after training yesterday shooting free-kick.” And how it paid off! #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) January 24, 2021

Solskjaer: ” I think he [Bruno Fernandes] stayed 45 minutes after training yesterday shooting free-kicks.” Paid off! #MUFC — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 24, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Concern for Man United as Solskjaer confirms key player needs a scan on knee injury Potential sign that Zidane could leave in the summer as one of his favourites rejects a new deal Manchester United eliminate Liverpool from the FA Cup for a record tenth time

No one would’ve expected for today’s encounter between the heated rivals and title challengers to be so entertaining after they delivered a goalless draw in their league matchup last weekend.

Just when it looked as though we’d just about seen every facet of Fernandes’ world-class ability, the superstar proved that he’s also got what it takes to be a super-sub for the Red Devils.