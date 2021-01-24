Southampton insist that Danny Ings is happy at St Mary’s despite Tottenham interest

Southampton have denied suggestions that star striker Danny Ings is set to leave the club. The south coast club’s CEO Martin Semmens has clarified matters on the player’s future, according to reports in the Daily Mail.

Ings has 18 months left on his current deal at St Mary’s, and contract talks are said to have stalled. The newspaper claims that Ings is reportedly being considered for a summer move to Tottenham Hotspur. Indeed, Mourinho is consistently linked with a move for another striker and the England international could fit the bill, despite the fact that Jose has already said that they don’t need a third forward at the club.

Further clarifying matters, Southampton’s CEO spoke to BBC Radio Solent about the future of Ings:

“The conversations have gone on and we have had talks with Danny, they’ve been 100% professional,” Martin Semmens told the interviewer.

“Danny is very happy here, he wants to stay with the club and we have enjoyed having him.”

If those comments are true then Ings could be set to extend his stay at Southampton in the near future, where he has been able to enjoy a regular run of games after suffering from injury problems and a lack of action earlier in his career at Anfield.