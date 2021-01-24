Steven Gerrard agrees pre-contract deals with highly rated Bournemouth duo

According to the Daily Record, Rangers have agreed pre-contract deals with Bournemouth duo Nnamdi Ofoborh and Jack Simpson. However, Steven Gerrard hasn’t ruled out bringing the pair to the club this month.

The newspaper understands that Rangers have already tied up Bosman moves for the Nigerian midfielder and English centre-back, when they become free agents in the summer, but are now preparing a January capture for both. With the league title all but wrapped up, this would give Rangers an ideal opportunity to bed the pair into the side ahead of the new campaign.

Having already agreed pre-contract terms, the players could be available for a cut price fee.

Simpson has particularly caught the eye this season, regularly starting matches in the Championship up until the last week when it became apparent that he was set to leave the club. The central defender came through the ranks at the south coast side, and at 24 years of age, he is very much approaching his prime.

Ofoborh has been less fortunate with playing time, but it’s a tough midfield to break into with the likes of Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook and now Jack Wilshere all vying for positions in the team.