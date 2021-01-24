Surprising twist for Arsenal as loanee set to be recalled and sold permanently to Ligue 1 giants

Most players won’t want to move in January unless they’re unhappy with their situation, so it would be understandable if Arsenal loanee Lucas Torreira wanted a change of scenery.

He wasn’t a regular starter for The Gunners but he did look like the perfect fit for Atletico Madrid when he headed to Spain on a season long loan.

Unfortunately he’s nothing more than a bit-part player in Spain so it does look like the best option would be to recall him and allow him to return to Serie A where he’s been a standout performer in the past.

That looked like the most likely scenario with recent reports indicating that multiple Italian sides were looking to bring him in.

It even looked like the only question would be over which Italian side he would join on loan, but there’s been a late twist with the latest reports stating that he’s on his way back to Arsenal and a permanent deal to Monaco is now the likely outcome:

TMW – Atletico Madrid, blitz del Monaco per Torreira: offerto un triennale https://t.co/c3YGcvkcQY — TUTTOmercatoWEB (@TuttoMercatoWeb) January 24, 2021

They confirm that the Ligue 1 giants are prepared to offer him a three year deal so it would be a permanent move – something that should be welcomed by the Gunners if it does go through.

It means they could receive an unexpected fee this month which could be reinvested back into the current squad, but it should also give Torreira a fresh start and the chance of regular first team football again.