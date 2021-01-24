Talk of recurring knee injury may make Arsenal wait to see Martin Odegaard debut with Real Madrid star’s loan signing imminent

According to journalist Bolarinwa Olajide, Arsenal and their excited fans may have to wait to see imminent loan signing Martin Odegaard in action owing to an injury issue.

Olajide reports that the 22-year-old is dealing with a ‘minor knee problem’, whilst Eurosport claim via the Spanish media that Odegaard is suffering with a recurring issue labelled ‘jumper’s knee’.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported earlier today that a deal has already been struck with Real Madrid, that will see the Gunners pay a £2.5m loan fee and all of the playmaker’s salary.

The Athletic (subscription required) also report that the attacking midfielder is set to arrive in London on Sunday, with a medical to be completed on Monday.

Odegaard has had his wish for a loan exit this month granted by Real Madrid after seeing very little action for Los Blancos, despite returning to the team after a superb loan spell last season.

Arsenal transfer target Martin Odegaard’s Gunners debut would likely be delayed due to a minor knee problem, if his Real Madrid exit happens. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) January 24, 2021

Real Sociedad actually thought they’d be able to take on the Norwegian once more this month, but their boss has since admitted that prospect was impossible after Mikel Arteta ‘called’ and convinced the ace.

Odegaard has been limited to just nine appearances across all competitions this season, owing to injury troubles and Zinedine Zidane overlooking the ace, he’s started in just five of these.

Arsenal may have to accept that it will take time for Odegaard to get fully firing, the creator has not played the entire full 90 minutes once – he hasn’t even reached the 80-minute mark at club level.

Odegaard’s longest outing was a 111-minute one for Norway in the European Qualifiers play-off defeat to Serbia back in October.

If the talk of a knee injury is wide of the mark Odegaard could make his bow for Wednesday night’s clash against Southampton – coming immediately after the Gunners’ FA Cup defeat to the Saints.

The Athletic add that will not have to observe any period of self-isolation – barring he returns a negative Covid-19 test of course – because of his status as an ‘elite sportsperson’.

Even if there is some slight knee trouble, no self-isolation if the test comes back negative is still a positive sign as the north London outfit can get to work with helping Odegaard recover immediately.

The success of the imminent six-month loan spell could be massively hindered if a knee problem is in fact the case, especially considering Arsenal’s shaky track record when it comes to injuries and those who suffer from recurring issues.