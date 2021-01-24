Video: Tammy Abraham scores second goal in six minutes as Chelsea threaten to run riot in FA Cup clash

Tammy Abraham is already on a hat-trick after a quickfire double for Chelsea in today’s FA Cup clash against Luton Town.

The Blues are threatening to run riot against their lower league opponents here, with Abraham heading in to make it 2-0 just six minutes after he drilled in the first…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Chelsea could use a game like this to get their confidence up after some poor recent form in the Premier League, and it’s an opportunity for squad players like Abraham to make their case.

So far, the young striker looks very sharp, even if he’s benefitting from playing against slightly easier opponents than usual.