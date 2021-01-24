Team news: Man Utd v Liverpool

Manchester United do battle with Liverpool in this afternoon’s FA Cup clash at 5pm. The pair met just a week ago in the Premier League, a match which disappointed the neutral with a 0-0 scoreline. However, it is hoped that this evening will bring more excitement in the latest installment of this long running rivalry.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are in desperate need of a win. They have gone four matches without scoring, representing their worst run in front of goal for many years. The Reds have also dropped back in the title race, now six points behind league leaders Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is in a very different place. They’ve set records of an opposite nature by winning more consecutive away matches than the club has achieved since that famous 1999 treble winning season. United sit pretty at the top but will be keen to keep the momentum going, especially in a match of this nature.

With that said, it is understood that Solskjaer plans to rotate his side. Dean Henderson, Donny Van De Beek and Alex Telles are among those pushing to start, while Solskjaer is expected to hand Victor Lindelof a place in the starting eleven, despite the fact that an ongoing back injury saw him miss out on Wednesday’s win at Fulham.

Amad Diallo will be pushing for a place in the squad. He hasn’t featured since his big money arrival. Meanwhile, Jones and Williams are ongoing absentees.

As for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were both substitutes for Thursday’s shock defeat to Burnley and are expected to start. They will be hoping to rediscover their touch in front of goal. Captain Jordan Henderson is unlikely to be risked after missing the last match with a minor groin problem while the likes of James Milner, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino and goalkeeper Caoihmin Kelleher are set to be included.

Liverpool have been eliminated from the FA Cup by Manchester United more than they have any other opponent in the competition’s history (nine times). They will be hoping to avoid a similar circumstance today, whilst United look to kick on and compound one of their title rivals misery.