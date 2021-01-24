Video: Brentford stun Leicester by taking an early lead

Brentford have stunned Brendan Rodgers’ high flying Premier League Leicester City by taking an early lead at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The pair meet in the FA Cup, and with just six minutes on the clock Mads Bech Sorensen gave the Championship team the lead by forcing home a corner kick.

It’s scrappy but Brentford won’t care! Mads Bech Sørensen reacts quickest to give the Bees the lead against Leicester ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/FOrXnwnfGy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 24, 2021

Leicester have plenty of time to hit back, with the game still just 15 minutes old. However, it is a far from ideal start and the Bees are very capable opposition.

Both teams are without star strikers, Jamie Vardy and Ivan Toney, respectively. But that hasn’t prevented an early goal!