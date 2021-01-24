Video: Bruno Fernandes turns super-sub with brilliant free-kick goal to stun Liverpool and fire Manchester United ahead

In the 77th minute of today’s FA Cup 4th Round encounter between Manchester United and Liverpool, Bruno Fernandes added another string to his bow in turning super-sub for the Red Devils.

The playmaker replaced Donny van de Beek in the 66th minute of the tie and was presented with a solid free-kick opportunity right on the edge of the box to stamp his impact on the game.

With Marcus Rashford and Fred lining up along the Portuguese superstar in an effort to keep Liverpool’s backline and Allison guessing – with that paying off brilliantly.

Fernandes fired the ball into the bottom corner of the far post, with a perfectly-timed duck from Harry Maguire in the wall seemingly the key moment that opened up the gap for the strike to fly in.

Bruno Fernandes delivers for Man Utd yet again ? Only on the pitch about 10 minutes and he buries the free-kick from the edge of the area!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/wBmk61Bkzd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 24, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Ciro Immobile scores yet again to put Lazio in front Liverpool close in on beating Man United to talented attacker with £3m deal Photo: Mason Mount posts heart-warming post of him as a kid after captaining Chelsea today

It looks like all of the action we missed out on when the sides drew in a goalless encounter in the Premier League last week has come to the forefront and erupted in today’s FA Cup encounter.