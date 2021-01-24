Video: Ciro Immobile scores yet again to put Lazio in front

Last year’s Capocannoniere winner has shown that he is still a goal machine as he has just fired Lazio 2-1 in front against Sassuolo.

The goal, on the 71st minute, completes Lazio’s comeback, after they had fallen behind on six minutes, prior to Milinkovic-Savic’s equaliser at the beginning of the second half.

Ciro Immobile with a composed finish to put Lazio in front! ? Last year’s Capocannoniere winner is still a goal machine ? pic.twitter.com/NTg828cxJb — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 24, 2021

Immobile showed great composure to tuck that one into the bottom corner. It shows exactly why he is one of Europe’s most deadly marksmen.