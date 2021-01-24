Menu

Video: Ciro Immobile scores yet again to put Lazio in front

Lazio
Posted by

Last year’s Capocannoniere winner has shown that he is still a goal machine as he has just fired Lazio 2-1 in front against Sassuolo.

The goal, on the 71st minute, completes Lazio’s comeback, after they had fallen behind on six minutes, prior to Milinkovic-Savic’s equaliser at the beginning of the second half.

Immobile showed great composure to tuck that one into the bottom corner. It shows exactly why he is one of Europe’s most deadly marksmen.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool close in on beating Man United to talented attacker with £3m deal
Photo: Mason Mount posts heart-warming post of him as a kid after captaining Chelsea today
Video: Milner tricks Man United with smart dummy leaving Mohamed Salah to score second goal for Liverpool in thrilling FA Cup tie
More Stories ciro immobile Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.