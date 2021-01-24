Menu

Video: Edinson Cavani immediately offers Mason Greenwood advice after equaliser for Man United vs Liverpool

Manchester United fans will absolutely love to see Edinson Cavani’s immediate reaction to Mason Greenwood bagging an equaliser against Liverpool in the 26th minute of today’s FA Cup tie.

Greenwood drilled the ball into the back of the net after some fine work from Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba, but 33-year-old Cavani was still insisting that the wonderkid can perform better straight after.

After Greenwood was done celebrating, with the ace walking back to the centre circle for the kick-off, Cavani pulled him alongside him and offered him some advice.

Whilst we obviously can’t hear what was said in the moment, it’s clear that the Uruguayan was urging the 19-year-old to look up more often – perhaps for passing opportunities.

This isn’t even the first case of the determined Cavani pushing Greenwood to do even better today, with this moment early on after the wonderkid went alone instead of picking a pass.

