Video: Hirving Lozano stuns Hellas Verona with the opener for Napoli after 8 seconds

It’s always fascinating when a goal is scored just seconds into a game – mainly because there are so many reasons why is shouldn’t happen.

The team with the ball will generally knock it about and give everyone a touch, while you expect the defending team to be on their toes and mistakes will be minimal in the opening exchanges.

That wasn’t the case for Napoli today as they went straight for the killer ball through the hart of the defence, and the defender makes an almighty mess of it to allow Lozano to score after only 8 seconds:

Pictures from Eleven Sports