Video: James Maddison taps home Leicester City’s third

After getting themselves back into the game and storming ahead, Leicester City now look to have made sure of things as James Maddison has just tapped home another goal to make it Brentford 1-3 Leicester City.

It’s the fourth goal that the England international has scored in as many games as he continues to give Gareth Southgate something to think about.

Brentford have put a valiant effort so far, but it appears that the Premier League quality has finally shone through to make all the difference.

Just ten minutes remain and the London club will need to score quickly if they are to salvage the tie.