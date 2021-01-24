Menu

Video: James Maddison taps home Leicester City’s third

Leicester City FC
Posted by

After getting themselves back into the game and storming ahead, Leicester City now look to have made sure of things as James Maddison has just tapped home another goal to make it Brentford 1-3 Leicester City.

MORE: Team news: Man Utd v Liverpool

It’s the fourth goal that the England international has scored in as many games as he continues to give Gareth Southgate something to think about.

Brentford have put a valiant effort so far, but it appears that the Premier League quality has finally shone through to make all the difference.

Just ten minutes remain and the London club will need to score quickly if they are to salvage the tie.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: These fans love Pep Guardiola’s enthusiasm for the game with “we come from Cheltenham” comment
Frank Lampard changes tack with struggling Chelsea ace following mistake vs Luton
Video: Leicester turn the game on its head with two quick fire goals
More Stories James Maddison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.